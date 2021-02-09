Victoria police seek suspect in 2019 transit bus assault

Victoria police are hoping to identify a suspect after an assault on a youth on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are hoping to identify a suspect after a youth was assaulted on a BC Transit bus more than one year ago.

On Jan. 30, police received a report that an unknown man had assaulted a girl on the #15 bus on Sept. 27, 2019 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. A witness reportedly intervened in the incident and put themselves between the suspect and the youth.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man around 50 years old with a heavy build and long white hair. He wore a collared shirt and a toque.

Police also want to locate the witness who intervened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

