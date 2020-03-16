Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to a downtown stabbing. (Black Press Media file photo).

Victoria Police seek witnesses to downtown stabbing of 71-year-old woman

The stabbing took place in the 900-block of Yates Street on Friday March 13

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person who stabbed a 71-year-old woman in the back.

On Friday, March 13 at approximately 11 a.m. officers received a report of the stabbing in the 900-block of Yates Street.

The suspect, an unidentified woman who was panhandling at the time, allegedly stabbed the victim after the victim declined two requests to provide money.

ALSO READ: Loud bang heard in downtown Victoria as VicPD arrest two men

The victim at first believed she’d been punched until she noticed blood. She drove herself to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The unknown suspect is described as a 20-25 year-old Indigenous woman, standing approximately five-foot-seven with a slim to medium build. She has short black hair and dark eyes and is missing her top front teeth.

ALSO READ: Man in custody after handgun call in Victoria

The suspect wore a dark hoodie with the hood up and all dark clothing. She may have been wearing a dark toque and had clothing covering her hands. She was apparently crying right before the assault.

Police believe the incident was witnessed by pedestrians in the area and are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911. To report anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria Police seek witnesses to downtown stabbing of 71-year-old woman

The stabbing took place in the 900-block of Yates Street on Friday March 13

Greater Victoria libraries shut doors until further notice

All GVPL, VIRL branches close after tonight amidst COVID-19 fears

Popular Sidney aquarium closes over coronavirus

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea has a plan to care for more than 3,000 animals

‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Deer management underway in March, more in fall

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read