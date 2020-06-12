VicPD seiz a fake gun after an incident in the early hours of Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seize fake gun, no arrests made

Police respond to gun calls in early hours of Friday morning

One man was released without charges Friday morning after Victoria police seized a replica firearm.

Police were called to the 3000-block of Blanshard Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a call that a man had “produced a firearm.”

According to police, the caller said staff had entered the man’s unit to speak with him about a person in his suite who was not allowed to be there. During that conversation, the man revealed a handgun, although he did not point it or threaten staff with it.

Several police officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the man, who was briefly taken into custody. A replica firearm and flare were located and seized and the man was released without further incident.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police arrest two men for carrying realistic-looking fake guns

crimeVicPDVictoria Police Department

