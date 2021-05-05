Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Cameron was reported missing on June 4, 2005, and her case is deemed suspicious

On Red Dress Day – the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – Wednesday, Victoria police said that they continue to look for Belinda Ann Cameron after her 2005 disappearance.

Cameron was last seen at the Esquimalt Shoppers Drug Mart, in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road, on May 5, 2005. Cameron was reported missing on June 4, 2005, and VicPD said officers conducted an “extensive investigation and series of searches,” but she was never found.

At the time of her disappearance, Cameron was described as a 42-year-old Indigenous woman, 5’8” and about about 170 pounds. She had long, dark brown hair, that she wore parted in the middle, and had dark brown eyes. Cameron also wore silver-framed glasses.

“Belinda’s daughters are now adults and are seeking to understand their mother’s disappearance,” a VicPD release said. “Our detectives are committed to bringing closure to Belinda’s family and believe that somebody knows what happened to Belinda.”

Police consider Cameron’s disappearance suspicious and investigators believe she’s the victim of foul play.

The file continues to be investigated as a homicide.

In the 14-year period from 2001 to 2015, Statistics Canada reported the homicide rate for Indigenous women was nearly six times higher than that for non-Indigenous women.

Anyone with information on where Cameron may be, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call VicPD’s Historical Case Review Office as 250-995-7390, or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

