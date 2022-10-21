Victoria police warn downtown spas, salons amid string of break-ins, robberies

Nine incidents of break-in, theft have been identified since Aug. 31

Victoria police are warning downtown hair salons and spas as they continue to investigate a string of break-ins and thefts that have targeted the businesses.

The first known report in the series of break-ins and robberies took place on Aug. 31, when a salon in the 700-block of Bay Street was broken into through the front door, damaging its lock.

Police said those responsible were targeting the cash box inside the salon.

Eight additional incidents across downtown have been identified by VicPD’s Analysis and Intelligence Section Crime Analysts – primarily targeting hair salons and spas with similar methods of entry and items stolen.

According to police, the suspect or suspects have been able to gain entry into downtown businesses by prying the front doors open. Once inside, easily accessible items such as tablets, laptops, cash boxes, Dyson hair tools as well as camera and stereo equipment are being taken.

More than $10,000 in losses have been reported by downtown businesses.

VicPD officers are encouraging local businesses to remove all cash from the till, leave the empty till drawer open and visible from outside the store and to routinely secure all items of value.

Here's how to protect yourself:

👉Remove & secure all cash

👉Leave the empty register drawer or cashbox in plain view from the exterior

👉secure iPads/laptops/Dyson hair tools

👉call (250) 995-7654 ext 1 if someone has broken in, attempted to break in, or may be casing your biz. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 21, 2022

Victims of a break-in or an attempted break-in should call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Suspicious circumstances without CCTV footage that don’t require police attendance can be reported through the VicPD online reporting system at www.vicpd.ca. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

