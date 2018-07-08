It was a sea of colour at the 25th Annual Victoria Pride Parade Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

Thousands line downtown streets as city bursts with LGBTQ pride

First came the dykes on bikes.

Then, the official Victoria Pride Parade banner.

And, what followed was a burst of colour, creativity and celebration of Victoria’s LGBTQ community as the 25th Annual Pride Parade weaved its way through downtown streets under sunny, blue skies.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins joined the fun, cycling and walking with councillors in tow. Even NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joined the party, greeting Victorians along the parade route, joined by members of his party.

“There’s a certain intimacy in the parade here and a community feel which I really love,” Singh said, noting what he called “the great vibe.”

Of his visit to B.C.’s capital, Singh said he wanted to celebrate how the NDP believes in “fighting for a society where no one is left behind.”

WATCH our coverage of the entire parade on Facebook Live:

Hundreds of floats participated in the hour-long parade – that drew thousands of onlookers – closing out Pride Week in the city. Revellers followed the parade to MacDonald Park in James Bay where the Pride Festival is on until 6 p.m.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

 

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins walks with councillors Olga Liberchuk and Meagan Brame in the 25th Annual Victoria Pride Parade. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Saanich councillor Susan Brice waves to the thousands of people gathered downtown for the Victoria Pride Parade. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh joins the Victoria Pride Parade Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

Thousands line downtown streets as city bursts with LGBTQ pride

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Plastic bag ban back on Saanich council table

Counicillor says it’s not if, but how and when a plastic bag ban will take effect in Saanich

Teacher loses three-years of hair to student charity drive

Cedar Hill students raise 1,200 pieces of sports gear for Cuban kids

Blind community says bike lanes put their lives at risk

Visually impaired Victorians say the City knew of problems, built bike lanes anyway

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

RCMP investigating after speedboat of late Nanaimo philanthropist stolen

Surveillance video shows boat taken July 5 from house in north Nanaimo

B.C. Housing offers help for Saanich supportive housing

Saanich has received an offer of provincial help to create modular housing… Continue reading

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

Most Read