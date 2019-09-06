City hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria pushes back after province fails to ‘show leadership’ in establishing regional police force

Councillors will pen another letter to the province asking for a stronger role in uniting police

Victoria’s council voted unanimously to write another letter to the province asking it to take a firmer role in establishing a regional police force.

On July 5, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth penned a letter in response to earlier correspondence from the city, which had asked for help in establishing a combined police force in the Capital Region. Farnworth wrote that the province wasn’t against the idea, but that action was the responsibility of local governments.

READ MORE: Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

“This government continues to be supportive of integration and regionalization where appropriate,” Farnworth wrote. “However, any change to policing and law enforcement in the Capital Region is a decision for the municipalities involved and their elected officials, subject to my overall responsibility to ensure adequate and effective policing and public safety in B.C.”

This prompted Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt to put forward a motion on Thursday to write a response to Farnworth as well as local MLA’s and Premier John Horgan. The letter will “express serious concern over the unfairness of policing costs for the core area of the capital region being borne exclusively by the taxpayers of the Township of Esquimalt and the City of Victoria.”

ALSO READ: Local powers say a regionalized police force needed for Greater Victoria

“This is an issue that won’t be resolved until the province decides to show leadership,” Isitt said. “Victoria and Esquimalt residents are among the lowest income residents on a per capita or median or average basis in the whole region, and yet all the costs for policing the core are falling on those residents and [tax] rate payers.”

Isitt further alluded to an amalgamated police force being a prioritized topic of discussion as conversations between the City of Victoria and The District of Sannich’s citizen’s assembly builds up steam.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Man armed with large knife targets Saanich gas station in attempted robbery

Just Posted

Man armed with large knife targets Saanich gas station in attempted robbery

Police looking to identify the suspect

Free weekly ‘parkrun’ pits Victoria runners against the clock

Clover Point parkrun held every Saturday morning

Ribs, beer, live music this weekend at the Esquimalt Ribfest

Running Friday to Sunday at Bullen Park

Township of Esquimalt doesn’t have school zones

Province, neighbourhoods look at alternative options when mandating rules around schools

Tickets go on sale for Vancouver Canucks Training Camp for $5

Canucks coming to Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena Sept. 13 to 15

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sooke’s award-winning author comes home

Darrel McLeod will give a reading and host a workshop in Sooke

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Most Read