Victoria continues to be a pricey rental market when compared to cities nationwide. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria continues to be a pricey rental market when compared to cities nationwide. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria rents up more than six per in September

City remains among most expensive in Canada amid increasing interest rates, supply issues

Victoria remains at the top end of Canada’s most expensive rental markets according to a pair of recent reports.

Zumper and Rentals.ca recently released new rental data from cities across Canada.

The two reports use different data points which offer some insight into what’s going on in the capital’s rental sphere. When Zumper looked at the median price of a one-bedroom, it found Victoria came in at $2,080 a month. Rentals.ca measured the average rent of vacant one-bedrooms and found Victoria was the sixth most expensive city in Canada at $2,148.

Zumper has Victoria tied with Burnaby for the third-highest one-bedroom apartment rents in the country last month. The two B.C. cities and Windsor all saw the fastest-growing rent rates last month, at 6.1 per cent.

Rentals.ca found the average two-bedroom space in Victoria was $2,770, more than $500 above the Canadian average and six per cent more than the same time last year. The average September rent for a single-family home in Canada was $3,014, 12.1 per cent higher than in September 2021.

It’s likely not very shocking that Victoria, once again, was well above the national average for a traditional rental apartment. B.C. also remains the most expensive market in the country when looking at all rental property types, Rentals.ca found, with prices jumping almost by a third (31 per cent) since September 2021. September rents for one- and two-bedrooms in Victoria jumped by 30 and 25 per cent, respectively, from one year ago, according to Zumper.

Rentals.ca also shows interesting year-over-year data when it comes to local demand. Victoria had the most page views per listing, out of the largest 25 urban Canadian centres, in July, August and September of last year. But demand cooled in Victoria during that three-month stretch this year, when the city dropped to the middle of the pack.

Several factors are influencing the market, with Rentals.ca pointing to few new purpose-built rentals going online, increased interest rates keeping prospective buyers in the rental market and those buyers also holding out on the sidelines for longer as home prices fall.

The Rentals.ca report said there are also signs that the market will start to ease based on declining per-listing page views in September and the winter months traditionally seeing a drop in demand.

READ: Victoria rents spike at fastest rate in the country in past year

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

rental marketVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay chooses 2 new faces for council

Just Posted

Victoria continues to be a pricey rental market when compared to cities nationwide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria rents up more than six per in September

Camille Wood, Audrey Bruce and Maureen Hodgetts prepare items for the 2017 bazaar at Monterey Recreation Centre. This year’s bazaar is Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bazaar’s return means shopping extravaganza for Oak Bay bargain hunters

West Shore firefighters have a new tool to help support Muscular Dystrophy Canada in the form of a recently retired and repurposed Colwood Fire Rescue truck, which was officially unveiled on Oct. 6. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Former Colwood fire truck unveiled as muscular dystrophy support

Voter turnout was down slightly compared to 2018’s municipal election for the Greater VIctoria School Board trustee elections. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 elects six new trustees, three incumbents