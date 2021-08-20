Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop

Elizabeth Heywood went out for a boost of caffeine but scored a boost to her bank account at the same time.

The Victoria woman was at Starbucks when she scratched her ‘Money…I’m Home!’ scratch and win and realized she’d won $50,000.

She plans to take her friends out for a nice meal, share some windfall with family and set aside a bit for a future vacation.

“I’m very happy to have won the money and to be able to share my joy with others,” she said.

Heywood bought the ticket at the London Drugs on Quadra Street.

