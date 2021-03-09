E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar is closing its doors until further notice after sexual assault allegations against an employee surfaced on social media. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Victoria restaurant fires employee accused of sexual assault, commits to education

E:Ne Raw Food Bar closed until further notice

A Victoria restaurant is committed to annual sex education programs and fired an employee after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the person last week.

Following the allegations, E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar announced it would be closing until further notice while it conducted an internal investigation. Two days later, it took to Instagram to announce the employee had been fired and would no longer be allowed in any Nubo establishments, including E:Ne, Nubo Japanese Tapas, Nubo Kitchen and Bar, and Cube Food Box.

RELATED: Sexual assault allegations temporarily closing a second Victoria restaurant

All the images of the person will be deleted from company webpages and SNS pages, E:Ne wrote in its post.

All Nubo establishments are also now committed to conducting annual mandatory sex education for its management team.

“Victoria is a city of cultural and ethnic diversity. Nubo group will do everything to help make this city free of sexual and racial violations,” E:Ne wrote.

The allegations surfaced on a Vancouver Island social media page intended to give people a space to anonymously report sexualized and domestic violence. It’s the same page where allegations were made against a Chuck’s Burger Bar employee in February.

Since then, Chuck’s fired the employee and announced its closure. Victoria police are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been laid. They were unable to confirm whether they are now investigating allegations against the former E:Ne employee, but said the department is aware of the situation.

RELATED: Chuck’s Burger Bar closes its doors after sexual assault allegations

RELATED: ‘There’s so much stigma:’ Greater Victoria’s sexual violence allegations find safe space on social media

