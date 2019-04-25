School trustees approved the Greater Victoria School District 61 budget of $250 million for 2018-19 with a $33 million focus to continue implementing learning centres around the district. (School District 61 illustration)

Victoria school district to spend $10,589 per student next year

School board approves $250 million budget

The Greater Victoria School District will spend about $10,589 per student enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year based on projections in the $250.8 million dollar budget the school board approved last week.

It’s a cost per student nearly the same as last year, and is the fourth straight year the budget has gone without any reductions. The SD61 budget was $237 million last year.

Of the $137 million in total 2019-20 salaries, teacher salaries make up $90.8 million, $18.9 million for educational assistants, $13.2 million for principals and vice principals, $7.3 million for teachers on call and $5.7 for support staff.

Funding comes from various sources, the Ministry of Education, grants and revenues, and is allocated for salaries, employee benefits, supplies, equipment and services on an annual basis.

“With this budget we can continue to work towards full implementation of our strategic vision to support students, families and staff,” said board chair Jordan Watters.

Significant areas of allotment this year are $10.4 million for capital investments, including facility improvements, accessible playgrounds and new buses, $33.5 million to create inclusive schools that support all students and their development in the academic, social-emotional and physical, and $1.1 million to create learning spaces in schools to support learners with diverse needs (a new standard in schools).

The board will carry forward about $1.1 million of the operating surplus towards the 2019/2020 deficit with a $682,000 earmarked for the 2020/2021 projected deficit.

The Greater Victoria School District has more than 20,000 students and 47 schools across the municipalities of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Saanich, Highlands and the territories of Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations.

