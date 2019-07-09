Victoria seniors drop off collected food donations for ‘seniors helping seniors’ campaign

Residents at three local retirement homes spent the month of June collecting food

Renee Claveau, Sue Dukoff, Lynn Van de Kamp, Willie Taylor, Pat Parker and Stephanie Lumley proudly dropped off 500 items at the Mustard See Street Church (Nicole Crescenzi/ News Staff)

Three local retirement homes took on a unique activity for the community in June.

The Wellesley, the Selkirk and the Beacon Hill Villa, all owned by Retirement Concepts challenged each other to fundraise food for the Mustard Seed, a move that got many seniors excited to help out.

“We all have so much, it’s nice to give back,” said Stephanie Lumley, activity coordinator at The Wellesley. “We thought we’d make it a bit more fun so we challenged our sister site to join us in our challenge.”

They dubbed the challenge “seniors helping seniors and others.”

In a month, over 500 items were collected, from peanut butter to rice, cereal, canned vegetables and fish, dog food, cat food, mouthwash and more.

“People do tend to dig in because they appreciate their circumstances and have empathy for the people with other circumstances,” said Pat Parker, resident at The Wellesley.

For other residents, the challenge helped them tap into their roots.

“In our professions, many of us come from many walks of life. Some of us did this as profession to work with street people or children in care,” said Willie Taylor, a Wellesley resident. “It’s just a way of continuing our goals in life.”

Sue Dukoff, another resident, simply enjoyed the experience of giving.

“We love to do this and give back to people that don’t have any food. there are a lot of people out there that are still struggling, so it’s nice to give back.”

The Mustard Seed was grateful for the donation, especially during the summer when donation levels drop.

“We’re so excited about it,” said Treska Watson, sponsorship and community engagement coordinator. “We’re always grateful in June and July for donations.”

For more information on what items are on the Mustard Seed’s wish list you can visit mustardseed.ca/donations

