Victoria settles traffic light contribution question for subsidized housing project

City to contribute $50,000 to estimated $350,000 cost of lights at Jutland and Cecelia roads

Installation of a traffic light at Jutland and Cecelia roads, metres away from the property being proposed for this residential complex on Cecelia Road in Victoria, will be mostly covered by the developer. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Questions over who would cover the $350,000 cost of a new traffic signal at the corner of Jutland and Cecelia roads in relation to the proposed subsidized housing development nearby are resolved.

A staff report dealing with project at the Jan. 28 committee of the whole meeting recommended putting Victoria’s $50,000 contribution, previously targeted for crosswalk upgrades and accessibility improvements, toward installation of the signal. The remaining costs would be covered by the development as a public realm improvement.

Mayor Lisa Helps wanted legal advice and clarification on shifting the funding, the results of which were discussed at the Feb. 4 committee meeting. After giving it further thought, she told councillors, she felt this development should be treated like any other when it came to paying for public realm improvements. The city’s $50,000 contribution to the cost of the traffic light was enough, she added, considering the city was contributing to the housing project via the affordable housing trust fund.

This element, with no changes to the original staff recommendation, was added back into the main proposal for consideration, which was approved that afternoon by council and forwarded to public hearing.

The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood.

No date has yet been set for the hearing.

