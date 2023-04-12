Victoria to get new team targeting repeat violent offenders

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog speaks with B.C. Premier David Eby outside Nanaimo Courthouse on Wednesday, April 12, before the province announced 12 new hubs dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Victoria is one of two Island cities selected to target violent repeat offenders with a new ‘hub’ system.

The province is creating 12 hubs of police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers focused on prolific offending.

Premier David Eby, at a Nanaimo press conference on April 12, announced the creation of the 12 teams as part of the province’s $25-million repeat violent offending intervention initiative.

The hubs will be based in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace, and each will also serve surrounding communities.

According to a press release from the province, the hubs will work with local stakeholders and with existing programs such as situation tables, “co-ordinating responses” through the justice system and connecting offenders with social services.

“These new regional hubs will help prosecutors, police and corrections officials focus on addressing specific repeat prolific offenders to keep communities safe,” Eby said in the release. “This will deliver serious consequences for those who repeatedly break the law, while also making sure targeted services are available to those who are ready for them.”

