Victoria transit tweaks schedules for spring

Construction detours, school routes down, Butchart Gardens up

With the arrival of spring comes seasonal tweaks to transit service in Victoria.

The seasonal service change includes service level adjustments on school-oriented routes, a minor route change and construction detours.

Adjustments include reduced service on school-oriented routes along with the seasonal cancellation of the 16 UVic/Uptown and 76 UVic/Swartz Bay. These routes resume regular service in September when school is back in session.

The 75 Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown will see service improvements on Saturdays and Sundays, to meet increased passenger demand at Butchart Gardens.

The 4 UVic/Downtown is being permanently re-routed in response to a change in the road network at Douglas and Humboldt.

With coming construction on the Point Ellice/Bay Street Bridge, the 14 Vic General/UVic will see a detour on its route. Detouring the 14 Vic General/UVic is integrated into the spring schedules, effective April 8, prior to the construction start-date. The route 10 James Bay/Royal Jubilee will be detoured when construction is expected to begin later this spring.

Changes take effect April 8. For more information visit BCTransit.com or pick up a new rider’s guide.


