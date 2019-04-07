Victoria transit tweaks schedules for spring

With the arrival of spring comes seasonal tweaks to transit service in Victoria.

The seasonal service change includes service level adjustments on school-oriented routes, a minor route change and construction detours.

Adjustments include reduced service on school-oriented routes along with the seasonal cancellation of the 16 UVic/Uptown and 76 UVic/Swartz Bay. These routes resume regular service in September when school is back in session.

The 75 Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown will see service improvements on Saturdays and Sundays, to meet increased passenger demand at Butchart Gardens.

The 4 UVic/Downtown is being permanently re-routed in response to a change in the road network at Douglas and Humboldt.

With coming construction on the Point Ellice/Bay Street Bridge, the 14 Vic General/UVic will see a detour on its route. Detouring the 14 Vic General/UVic is integrated into the spring schedules, effective April 8, prior to the construction start-date. The route 10 James Bay/Royal Jubilee will be detoured when construction is expected to begin later this spring.

Changes take effect April 8. For more information visit BCTransit.com or pick up a new rider’s guide.



