More dogs are being brought to a local Victoria veterinary clinic after cannabis was legalized (Black Press File Photo)

Victoria veterinarians see spike in animals consuming cannabis since legalization

Doctors at the Downtown Veterinary Clinic warn owners to watch their pets when near dispensaries

The number of animals coming to local veterinarians for cannabis consumption has spiked since the substance was legalized in October.

This is especially true at Victoria’s Downtown Veterinary Clinic, said Dr. Martha Hall, since the clinic is situated near most of the city’s operating dispensaries.

“It’s been a significant increase, before we used to only see a case or two per year,” Hall said. “Since October we’ve seen probably at least five or six, so it’s at least doubled or tripled.”

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

Most of the time owners report that their dog found the cannabis while walking around the downtown area, with most saying their pet ate the butt of a joint somewhere near a dispensary.

Common symptoms of cannabis consumption include lethargy, wobbliness, incontinence and dilated pupils, while more severe cases include vomiting and tremors.

“If it’s more of a concern that it’s significant toxicity, we may make the animal throw up if they consumed it recently,” Hall said. “If it’s been awhile, we’ll give them charcoal to help absorb any remaining toxins and likely hydrate them with an IV.”

ALSO READ: Victoria City staff advise against cannabis consumption pilot

For milder cases, the owner may be asked to bring the animal home to a quiet, safe space and continue to monitor them until the effects wear off.

Hall said that there have not been records of animal death in relation to cannabis consumption, though extremely high doses have been linked to causing seizures.

“If you’re walking a dog near a dispensary, be mindful of what’s around,” Hall said. “If you have cannabis at home, make sure it’s somewhere your pet can’t access it.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Just Posted

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Victoria man says cliff-jumping incident at Thetis Lake a ‘wake-up call’

27-year-old man says he jumped in lake to help rescue unconscious cliff-jumper on Sunday

BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

Often overlooked adults need homes too

Life in prison for killer of young Saanich couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Contaminant removal wraps up at Laurel Point Park in Victoria

Over 70,000 tonnes of contaminated soil was removed in 10 months of cleanup

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Federal government commits $46 million to Port of Nanaimo expansion

Duke Point will see expanded wharf, new warehouse, administration building, cranes and more

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Most Read