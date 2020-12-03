Victoria Wonderland drive-thru show cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers hope to host a similar event, if restrictions allow, in the new year

A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience that has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)

COVID-19 has been on a grinchy rampage this holiday season and the Victoria Wonderland holiday drive-thru is its latest casualty.

The holiday light show that was planned for Ogden Point has been officially cancelled, organizers said Thursday.

The drive-thru was to feature a 25-minute display of lights and sounds inside the cruise ship terminal at the breakwater. It was expected to run from Dec. 8 to Dec. 31, but with the province’s latest COVID-19 restictions and recommendations, organizers have been told the event is a no-go.

Victoria Wonderland was created by Sigma-1 Productions and Transcend Victoria in association with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. A portion of ticket sales were going to benefit local charities, including Victoria Hospice, the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society and Make a Wish Foundation.

Refunds will be available to those who already purchased tickets starting at noon on Dec. 7.

Nicole Sorochan, co-founder of Transcend Victoria, said they are all “heart broken” but are planning on creating a similar light show for the new year.

“We really want to bring something fantastic to this community,” she said.

