The Bateman Gallery is searching for a new location that will allow for more visitors and interactive exhibits. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Bateman Gallery is searching for a new location that will allow for more visitors and interactive exhibits. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Bateman Gallery moving from Steamship Terminal home

Foundation aims to ‘inspire thousands of global visitors’ with new location after 10 years

After 10 years of calling the Steamship Terminal home, the Bateman Gallery is moving.

The gallery will temporarily close its doors mid-February while seeking a permanent location that will increase the accessibility of its programs, care for its extensive collections, and “inspire thousands of global visitors,” said Sarah Theophilus, executive director of the Bateman Foundation, in a statement.

Bateman Gallery hosts the largest collection of original and rare works by world-renowned artist and naturalist Robert Bateman, along with a rotation of nature-inspired exhibits and a full schedule of educational and public programs. The new location will remain true to Bateman’s values, “integrating art, nature, and education in a meaningful and impactful way,” said Theophilus.

While searching for that dream location, the foundation is working with the City of Victoria and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on approving a temporary space swap with the Maritime Museum of B.C. at 774 Douglas St. This plan is “enthusiastically” supported by the museum, which has an active proposal to permanently move into the Steamship Terminal, said their president of the board of directors, Jamie Webb.

The Bateman Foundation’s vision for the new space is community-focused and will host interactive art and a nature centre, Theophilus added.

Currently, the foundation reaches more than 300,000 people across North America, educates more than 4,000 people through the flagship education program NatureSketch, and welcomes more than 15,000 visitors to the gallery. David Schneider, chair of the board for the Bateman Foundation, hopes this public support will only grow as they approach their 10th anniversary.

The Bateman Gallery will end the two exhibitions: The World of Robert Bateman and Robert Bateman: Heart & Home in mid-February as the foundation prepares to organize and protect the collection of artwork. Education and NatureSketch programs will continue running in partnership with other cultural organizations.

To learn more about the Bateman Foundation, go to batemanfoundation.org.

ALSO READ: Sketch outside, connect with nature through Bateman Foundation program

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtArts and culture

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout
Next story
Opinion: This ‘prudish’ Victoria strata sued to stop owner from living with boyfriend

Just Posted

One Victoria chef – who didn’t want their name or restaurant named because “the industry here is small and repercussions could be huge” – wrote me about the real-life consequences stemming from a lack of experienced cooks and chefs. (Pexels photo)
‘We can kill people’: Victoria chef says staff shortages can have deadly consequences

A strata council enacted a bylaw to restrict out-of-wedlock relationships. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: This ‘prudish’ Victoria strata sued to stop owner from living with boyfriend

The Bateman Gallery is searching for a new location that will allow for more visitors and interactive exhibits. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s Bateman Gallery moving from Steamship Terminal home

View Royal resident Sue-Anne Carter has been left feeling unsafe in her own home to the point where she can’t sleep after a string of car crashes which have barely missed her home at the corner of Burnside Road West and Eaton Avenue. (Justin Samanski-Langille/
‘It’s terrifying’: View Royal resident feels unsafe after multiple cars nearly hit her home