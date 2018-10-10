Victoria’s Centennial Square upgrades could include greenspace, public art and a water park

Most people asked for better connections between the plaza and Douglas Street

The City of Victoria has announced more details about planned Centennial Square upgrades. (File Contribute/City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria has a clearer idea of what residents want to see in Centennial Square, and a few priorities.

After launching an online survey in July, more than 1,400 people shared input and attended an “Idea Jams” open house event. From the data, a few different concepts emerged.

Within the plan, the Douglas Street Plaza area would see some changes, but two different looks are being explored. One model shows a more open, hard surface event space, with shade trees and public art. Another idea explores a plaza with a lawn, trees and a seating area.

Overall most people asked for better connections between the plaza and Douglas Street, and easier movement for people of all abilities. Some ideas include a more sloped landscape through the plaza with simplified grades.

There are also plans to install water jets into the plaza for a kid-friendly water park, as well as to use the surrounding building edges for retail space, such as pop up shops for events.

Some kind of public art display, either through an open-air gallery or a public art display, are also being considered.

City planners have been tasked to make the plaza an inviting, urban green space that would give people a “place to sit in the shade and enjoy lunch, or host a farmer’s market,” and to consider options for all-year round, which includes amenities for a winter market.

The City will share draft design concepts by the end of 2018, and a draft action plan will be considered by council in early 2019.

For more information you can head to victoria.ca/centennialsquare.

