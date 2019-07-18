Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House re-opens after months of closure

A new exhibit will be on display at the house to explore the ‘Politics of Luxury’

Point Ellice House has undergone renovations and will open with a new exhibit (Facebook/ Point Ellice House Museum & Gardens)

An historic Victoria site is reopening after months of closure.

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens at 2616 Pleasant St. will make its grand re-opening on July 20 for the first time under new management.

The three-month renovation saw updates and repairs to floors and windows, as well as the installation of a new exhibit.

The “Points of Luxury” exhibit will examine the glamorous life of the O’Reilly family, who lived at Point Ellice House for 108 years.

“The Politics of Luxury isn’t your grandmother’s historic house experience,” said Kelly Black, executive director of Point Ellice House in an emailed statement. “The exhibit takes on the colonial past and examines how decisions made within these historic homes had important and sometimes devastating effects on the people of British Columbia, particularly First Nations—decisions that continue to shape the province today.”

Over 6,000 artifacts will be on display to help illustrate the story.

“We know that many people in Victoria have never visited Point Ellice House and we feel that these upgrades and new experiences mean there has never been a better time to visit one of the city’s best kept secrets,” said Black.

The grand re-opening is Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, July 28 the house will also host an archaeology day, which will feature local historical archaeology from the Gorge Waterway, as well as family activities and refreshments.

For more information you can visit PointElliceHouse.com.

