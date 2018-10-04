Victoria’s Inner Harbour was listed as B.C.’s most polluted coastal waterway in the Vital Signs report. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

High levels of contaminants like lead, mercury and PCBs contribute to problem

Victoria’s Inner Harbour is the most polluted coastal waterway in all of B.C., according to stats gleaned from the city’s annual Vital Signs report.

Pollutants can come from a variety of sources including water discharge, road run-off, shipping and construction. However, according to Transport Canada, the largest contributor has been the industrial activity in the area.

“There has been a long history of industrial activity in Victoria Harbour, and that the major pollutants of concern are those that are persistent and don’t degrade easily in the environment,” Transport Canada senior communications advisor Annie Joannette saidin an email.

“The biggest contributors to pollution in the harbour have been historical industrial activity, such as paint factories and coal gasification plants,” she added.

READ MORE: Claremont students bring marine life back to Victoria International Marina

The resulting contaminants include metals such as copper, lead and zinc, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), Dioxins and furans.

Since the 1990s, Transport Canada has been trying to remediate the pollutants and their ensuing complications with efforts that include environmental testing programs for sediments and seafood tissues, co-ordinating stormwater source control activities, and most recently a $60 million iinvestment for contaminated sites within the Harbour.

In 2016, 290,000 tonnes of contaminated soil were removed in the Rock Bay Area and recently, Transport Canada announced they will spend over $17 million to remove and replace contaminated soil at Laurel Point Park.

READ MORE: Transport Canada announces $17M for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats

Locally, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is also doing its best to stay green, undergoing several audits per year from third party organizations, including the Clean Marine BC Program and the Green Marine Environmental Program.

Al-Nashir Charania, GVHA environmental projects manager, said in 2018 the authority scored 5/5 in several categories, including spill prevention and community impact.

“On a daily, monthly and annual basis we do what we can to clean up the harbour,” Charania said, pointing to the annual harbour cleanup with VicPD. “Annually we work with the VicPD in a harbour clean up… “Every year we tend to gather over half a tonne of garbage, this year we collected two tires in the harbour.”

On a monthly basis, Charania added boats go out to skim the water for garbage, and on a daily basis the GVHA participates in waste collection and management in all their facilities and offer clean pump-out facilities for all the boats in the harbour.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Our Place in Victoria serves Thanksgiving lunch to those in need
Next story
It costs less to house a person in a suite than a shelter

Just Posted

Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

High levels of contaminants like lead, mercury and PCBs contribute to problem

Video: Saanich police seek knife wielding robber

Man who robbed 7-11 in June still at large

B.C. businesses use new decal to indicate safe breastfeeding spaces

Provincial push asks locals to ‘make breastfeeding your business’

Call to rename part of Malahat in former Malahat Fire Chief Rob Patterson’s honour

Facebook group starts discussion which led to ministry request

Our Place in Victoria serves Thanksgiving lunch to those in need

Community members volunteer to serve up 1,000 plates of a traditional turkey dinner

WATCH: Tour de Rock 2018

See the incredibly compassionate and dedicated supporters of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Disease control warns mushroom pickers against death cap

Pickers should be on look out and report the extremely poisonous mushroom

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Most Read