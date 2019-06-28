Kathryn Calder is the City of Victoria’s new artist in residence (File contributed/ Tristan Shouldice)

Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

The City of Victoria is celebrating its new artist in residence, songstress Kathryn Calder.

Calder was passed the torch by former artist in residence, Luke Ramsey, whose abstract, contemporary and large-scale visual art can be seen throughout the city.

Calder is a recognized musician and music producer; for 15 years she’s been a vocalist and keyboardist for the local Indie rock group, The New Pornographers. She’s also released three solo albums, five albums with Immaculate Machine, and one album with her latest project, Frontperson.

ALSO READ: 15 Questions with Luke Ramsey

Calder also own and operates The Hive recording studio with her husband Colin Stewart, and manages a record label called Oscar St. Records.

In addition to this, she scores music for films and sits as the chair of Victoria’s Music Advisory Committee. This year, the committee will aim to implement a Victoria Music Strategy to enhance the local music scene.

“I am so honoured to have been chosen to represent music for the next couple of years as Artist in Residence,” said Calder in a statement. “Much of music is about collaboration, and so it is in that spirit that my hope is to bring together the many different musical and artistic communities in Victoria to create beautiful works of art together.”

ALSO READ: Victoria’s mural project wraps up with a brewery party

The city’s artist in residence program began in 2017, and aims to provide the opportunity for local artists to work with city staff to enhance the city during a two-year term.

Calder was chosen from a pool of 59 applicants who responded to a request of expression of interest, and was chosen unanimously by the city’s Art in Public Spaces Committee. Calder will now hold the role until 2021.

ALSO READ: Meet Victoria’s indigenous artist in residence

“On behalf of council, I would like to congratulate and welcome Kathryn Calder,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Kathryn to further our Create Victoria goals, and look forward to the extensive music experience she will bring to enhance Victoria’s public spaces and elevate performance arts.”

The City also chooses an Indigenous artist in residence; from 2017-2019 Lindsay Delarond held this role. A new Indigenous artist in residence will be announced later this year.

nicole.cresenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
AVI’s new identity reflects AIDS as a chronic, manageable condition
Next story
B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

Just Posted

Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

Live-in caretaker still unaccounted for

Victoria approves Cool Aid building reno to add affordable housing to the city

The new buidling will have five floors, 72 apartments, and a coffeehouse

Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns for another fun-filled day

Gorge Park will be transformed into a natural amphitheatre

B.C. government urges fire safety ahead of long weekend

Province hoping message mitigates wildfire risk

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Small wildfire burning northwest of Campbell River

Lightning sparked several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Most Read