Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

Kathryn Calder is the City of Victoria’s new artist in residence (File contributed/ Tristan Shouldice)

The City of Victoria is celebrating its new artist in residence, songstress Kathryn Calder.

Calder was passed the torch by former artist in residence, Luke Ramsey, whose abstract, contemporary and large-scale visual art can be seen throughout the city.

Calder is a recognized musician and music producer; for 15 years she’s been a vocalist and keyboardist for the local Indie rock group, The New Pornographers. She’s also released three solo albums, five albums with Immaculate Machine, and one album with her latest project, Frontperson.

Calder also own and operates The Hive recording studio with her husband Colin Stewart, and manages a record label called Oscar St. Records.

In addition to this, she scores music for films and sits as the chair of Victoria’s Music Advisory Committee. This year, the committee will aim to implement a Victoria Music Strategy to enhance the local music scene.

“I am so honoured to have been chosen to represent music for the next couple of years as Artist in Residence,” said Calder in a statement. “Much of music is about collaboration, and so it is in that spirit that my hope is to bring together the many different musical and artistic communities in Victoria to create beautiful works of art together.”

The city’s artist in residence program began in 2017, and aims to provide the opportunity for local artists to work with city staff to enhance the city during a two-year term.

Calder was chosen from a pool of 59 applicants who responded to a request of expression of interest, and was chosen unanimously by the city’s Art in Public Spaces Committee. Calder will now hold the role until 2021.

“On behalf of council, I would like to congratulate and welcome Kathryn Calder,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Kathryn to further our Create Victoria goals, and look forward to the extensive music experience she will bring to enhance Victoria’s public spaces and elevate performance arts.”

The City also chooses an Indigenous artist in residence; from 2017-2019 Lindsay Delarond held this role. A new Indigenous artist in residence will be announced later this year.

