Liner is installed along brick storm drain pipes that were installed in 1891 (File Contributed/City of Victoria)

Victoria’s oldest pipes to be replaced this year

The pipes along Cook Street were installed in 1891 and are made of bricks

The oldest pipes in Victoria are being upgraded.

Underneath Cook Street, between Southgate and Oxford Streets, are a series of storm drain pipes that were installed in 1891. The pipes are made of bricks, and while they’ve lasted over a century, closed-circuit cameras helped identify and prioritize pipes and systems across the region for upgrades.

As of the end of 2018, nearly 20 per cent of the 331 km of waterworks system and 10 per cent of sanitary sewers and stormwater drains were found to be in poor condition.

VIDEO: Local firefighter rescues ducklings from storm drain

The Cook Street mains are one of 20 brick mains identified by the city which will need repairs over the next 20 years. Between now and 2038, over $24 million will be spent on the brick mains alone, while a total of $443 million is budgeted to repair and replace underground utilities, including storm water and sanitary sewer systems.

READ MORE: City of Victoria releases draft 2019 budget

As a part of the 2019 Draft Financial Plan $13 million is earmarked for rehabilitating underground facilities.

To mitigate expenses and traffic disturbances crews will work from inside the pipes and rehabilitate them by lining the bricks with a more durable material, rather than demolishing them altogether.

