VIDEO: Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Many in the region reported serious car and house damage

Alberta residents are mopping up after tornadoes were spotted in several southern communities and Calgary was struck Saturday evening by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

The weather warning was cancelled around 9:40 p.m. after the storm weakened.

Police in Calgary said many major thoroughfares closed and crews worked to rescue stranded drivers as pooling water caused significant traffic delays.

Calgary Transit said several bus routes experienced delays due to extreme weather and flooding in the city’s northeast, while electricity provider Enmax Corp. reported several weather-related outages in the city.

The Canadian Press

