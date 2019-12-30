VIDEO: An attempted kidnapping leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 30

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 30 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Attempted kidnapping

One report of attempted kidnapping and one report of robbery leads today’s top stories. For more read the full story by Victoria News reporter Nina Grossman. CLICK HERE.

GoFundMe started for man with sunken houseboat

A man found clinging to his houseboat is getting support from his community. For more information on this story by Nina Grossman, CLICK HERE.

Stolen sculpture replaced

Despite being replaced, the public is being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen driftwood eagle. To read the story by Aaron Guillen, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘There is no plan B’: Danbrook One resident priced out of finding new home
Next story
Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

Just Posted

10 ways to spend New Year’s Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Everything from swimming to live music and a levee on Jan. 1, 2020

Victoria police host #VicPDLive ‘tweet-along’ on New Year’s Eve

Nearly 30 impaired drivers stopped over the holidays so far

‘There is no plan B’: Danbrook One resident priced out of finding new home

Langford says temporary support addresses only one structural issue

VIDEO: Oak Bay liquor store robbery caught on camera

Police also investigate pedestrian struck, recyclables stolen over holidays

Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Police ask witnesses to Saturday assault to come forward

VIDEO: An attempted kidnapping leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 30

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Most Read