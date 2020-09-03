Saanich firefighters were quick to respond to a car fire that broke out near Rutledge Park on Wednesday night. (Still from video via Teale Phelps Bondaroff)

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

A car fire that sparked near a Saanich park on Wednesday night was quickly doused by firefighters.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, neighbours heard what sounded like an explosion near Rutledge Park – located off Cloverdale Avenue between Inverness Road and Scotia Street.

Resident Teale Phelps Bondaroff recalled hearing the “large” blast and stepped out onto his patio to find out what had happened.

READ ALSO: Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

“You could see a huge blaze in the park, even at a distance,” he told Black Press Media late on Wednesday. “A very short while later, there was a second explosion.”

Phelps Bondaroff said the Saanich Fire Department was quick to respond and crews “had the fire out in less than five [minutes].”

Black Press Media has reached out to the fire department for information on the cause of the fire.

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Law centre at UVic to train generation of Indigenous legal scholars
Next story
Mechanical issues cause BC ferries delays on sailings to Victoria

Just Posted

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

Victoria police and firefighters assist in the rescue

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

CRD committee rejects plea to revisit temporary shelter proposal for Oak Bay Lodge

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ request to find creative way to make it work finds little support

Mechanical issues cause BC ferries delays on sailings to Victoria

All afternoon sailings out of Tsawwassen at 100 per cent capacity after cancellations

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read