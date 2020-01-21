VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

There were no injuries this morning when a woman driver, believed to be in her 50s, lost control of her vehicle on the four- lane section of Highway 14, near Humpback Road.

The driver of the vehicle crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing at least three other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

One witness to the incident, who was driving his six-year-old child to school, said the woman claimed she was “late for work.”

Special thanks to Julie-Ann Woods for sharing the video.



