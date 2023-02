Injuries and extent of damage unclear

Victoria Fire Department battles a vehicle fire on Catherine Street the morning of Feb. 21. (Tim McKay video screenshot)

A dramatic vehicle fire hampered traffic Tuesday (Feb. 21) in Vic West.

Witnesses say the fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Catherine Street.

Victoria Fire Department crews arrived promptly to douse the fire in a parked recreational vehicle.

The fire closed roads for about an hour and the RV has been towed.

The extent of any injuries or damages is unclear.

More to come …

