VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for Victoria woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Lynn Phillips smiles for the camera aboard her flight home. Contributed photo

Paul Ke and some co-workers were talking about the horrible accident that had befallen Victoria’s Lynn Phillips during a U.S. holiday when someone suggested they could help.

“We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe,” Ke, a Langley resident, recounted to Black Press Media.

Turned out that, someone was him.

Ke set up the “Lynn Phillips (McLean) Recovery Fund” with the hashtag #Lynnstrong, aiming to raise $125,000.

By Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $49,000

While on a weekend away in Los Angeles, on Thursday, June 13th, Philips was hit by a car and run over, twice when the panicked driver who hit her backed up and inflicted more injuries.

She suffered collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, multiple broken points in her collar bone and a broken arm as well as internal bleeding and required a ventilator to help her breathe.

“I got the news that she was in a coma,” Ke related.

READ MORE: Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Though Phillips had travel insurance, it doesn’t cover everything and she and her family would still need some financial assistance, Ke explained.

“Because she is self-employed, she’s basically got no income coming in.”

Ke and Phillips both work as contractors in automotive marketing, and often work together.

“She’s a good friend,” Ke declared.

Shortly after he began posting updates to the GoFundMe website, Ke had some good news to report.

Phillips had emerged from her coma and while she was in considerable pain, she was able to talk.

“It was a very weak voice that I heard but it was nice to hear her,” he recalled.

Doctors at the UCLA hospital where Phillips was being treated said she was recovering “way above trajectory”!

While the news was encouraging, Phillips has a long way to go, Ke said.

“She’s still in a great deal of pain.”

READ ALSO: Millions raised, lives changed: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

READ ALSO: Campaign for terminally ill Langley boy reaches goal

Since then, she has been flown back back to Canada, and is being treated at a Victoria hospital.

“It’s something that the family has been praying for,” Ke said.

Moved by the immediate response to the fundraising initiative, Ke took to social media to say thanks, posting a video on YouTube.

He relayed thanks from Lynn, saying she “wants to thank all those out there for your generous, beyond belief, donations, your warm thoughts and continued prayers. Her ‘above trajectory’ recovery thus far has been due to the awesome power of prayers.”

“Life is very precious,” Ke observed,

“You don’t realize it until something like this happens.”

“Be grateful for what you have.”

On Saturday night, Phillips had surgery to repair her collarbone fracture.

It went well, Ke said.

“She is okay [but] feeling very tired and they are helping her manage her pain.” he reported.

“She is in “ great spirits and continues to be thankful for all the support.”

_________________________________

Most Read