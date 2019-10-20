VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

From wind gusts to rare birds, here are some of your top headlines from the weekend.

Camera licker caught on tape

A Gordon Head resident was surprised when a suspected mailbox thief licked her doorbell camera on Thursday night.

Read the full story here: VIDEO: Saanich resident shocked when trespasser licks security camera, rummages through mail

Gale winds hit the Island

A gale warning means winds of 34-47 knots are occurring or expected to occur. Environment Canada expects winds of up to 35 knots today and Monday for regions with gale warnings in effect.

Read the full story here: Environment Canada issues gale warnings for most of Vancouver Island

BC Ferries worker injured

A BC Ferries crew member was injured on the car deck of the Queen of Cowichan vessel bound for Nanaimo just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Read the full story here: BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

A yellow-browed visitor draws a crowd

With an American Birding Association rarity rating of 4/5, a yellow-browed warbler’s presence in Greater Victoria has excited the North American birding community, with enthusiasts flying in from across the continent to catch a glimpse.