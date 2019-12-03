As of Dec. 2, visitors to Island Health hospitals and healthcare facilities must wear masks to avoid spreading harmful flu germs to patients and staff. (Black Press File Photo)

VIDEO: Hospital health safety leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 3

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Island Health begins a mask-up policy as of Dec. 2. The policy requires unvaccinated visitors to Vancouver Island hospitals to wear masks to avoid spreading flu germs to patients and staff. For more information on this story, click here.

The completion of the Crystal Pool facility required a referendum before moving forward. Mayor Lisa Helps says the City will need to borrow a long-term loan to build a new pool. For more information on this story, click here.

Pop culture had a big influence on pet names in 2019. According to Rover, Game of Thrones-inspired names surged in popularity, as did dogs named Mary Jane due to cannabis legalization. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class
Next story
Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Just Posted

Colwood daytime sexual assault remains active investigation

No updates on October break-in and sexual assault

Russell Books invites public to book warming in new location

Book store inviting local authors to evening celebration

Residents raise food, funds for those in need with Pyjama Prance in Esquimalt

Sleepwear walk/run for Rainbow Kitchen returns Sunday, Dec. 8

Masks required for unvaccinated visitors to Vancouver Island hospitals

Island Health mask-up policy in effect starting Dec. 2

Summer’s Sausage Fest raises $8,000 for Oak Bay Sea Rescue

Proceeds from annual firefighter’s fundraiser goes to new flotation vests

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

VIDEO: Hospital health safety leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 3

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Orange Shirt Day inspires Victoria student to action

Grade 5 student, Haley Paetkau raises $2,556 for Stz’uminus Community School

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Most Read