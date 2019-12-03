VIDEO: Hospital health safety leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

As of Dec. 2, visitors to Island Health hospitals and healthcare facilities must wear masks to avoid spreading harmful flu germs to patients and staff. (Black Press File Photo)

Island Health begins a mask-up policy as of Dec. 2. The policy requires unvaccinated visitors to Vancouver Island hospitals to wear masks to avoid spreading flu germs to patients and staff. For more information on this story, click here.

The completion of the Crystal Pool facility required a referendum before moving forward. Mayor Lisa Helps says the City will need to borrow a long-term loan to build a new pool. For more information on this story, click here.

Pop culture had a big influence on pet names in 2019. According to Rover, Game of Thrones-inspired names surged in popularity, as did dogs named Mary Jane due to cannabis legalization. For more information on this story, click here.

