Adam Kveton Photo This sand sculpture by Peter Vogelaar looks like it’s enjoying a bit of a cool-down on Sunday, July 15, just a few hours before sculptors had to stop their work and make way for the judges.

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

After many hours of sculpting over fours days, the winners of the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition were announced on Sunday, July 15.

With $53,000 in prize money to give out in total, top prizes of $2,600 and $5,200 went to Peter Vogelaar in the solo category for his Jimi Hendrix-inspired sculpture, and to Jacinthe Trudel and Jonathan Bouchard in the doubles competition for their two-sided turtle.

People’s choice awards will be given away at the end of the exhibition portion of the event, which continues until August 19. The sculptures will continue to be viewable until then.

 

Previous story
Woman trapped under car at University Heights
Next story
Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

Just Posted

Woman trapped under car at University Heights

Driver of sedan backs into older adult walking through lot

Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore at Cattle Point

Delivery truck downs power lines in Sidney

A tractor trailer delivering eggs clipped a low-hanging wire on Second St.… Continue reading

Deadly mushroom spotted in Greater Victoria

Early return of death cap mushrooms prompts Island Health warning

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

Victoria News journalist honoured nationally for work

First-place story tells of sexual misconduct victimization, lawsuit against armed forces

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Helps, City strategies far from enhancing quality of life

Allowing expensive projects to replace older buildings only serves to entitle property owners

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Most Read