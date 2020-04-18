VIDEO: Massive fire burns down industrial building in Northern Vancouver Island town

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A massive industrial fire broke out at the Rock Pro building in Port Hardy on Saturday morning.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call for the fire around 9:54 a.m. and around 20-25 firefighters arrived on scene with equipment ready to go to attack the flames.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue arrived soon after with a truck of their own and they contributed to the attack, helping knock back the fire and keep it contained to the one building.

The industrial fire was effectively brought under control around 12:30 p.m.

