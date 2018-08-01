Tofino locals stand in solidarity on July 31 at Cox Bay Beach against the purchase and construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Tofino for his third consecutive summer holiday, West Coast residents rallied outside his Cox Bay Beach vacation rental to voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Deputy Chief Terry Dorward opened the rally. Friends of Clayoquot Sound campaigner Jeh Custerra voiced his opposition and Will George, Tseil Waututh Leader of the Kwekwecnewtw Watch House on Burnaby Mountain, travelled to the Coast to deliver his message to Trudeau.

READ: Rumoured Justin Trudeau vacation sparks contention in Tofino

About 20 people attended the hour-long protest, including members from municipal council, environmental non-profits, local tour operators, and Tofino business owners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons
Next story
Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Just Posted

Victoria man crushed in a garbage truck accident

A local man was sleeping in a dumpster near the Conservatory of Music

MUSIC AT CHRIST CHURCH: Best of Bach’s baroque on tap

Cathedral hosting various concerts and styles featuring J.S. Bach music

WATCH: Jays Care brings good news to National Little League

Toronto MLB club’s foundation grants $15,000 to help Challenger Baseball program at Victoria park

Naked roadside protest stopped outside Camp Namegans

Fringe performer brings Naked Ugly Dancing to Trans Canada Highway

Former GNS teacher investigated for intimate texts won’t teach again in B.C.

Hugh Williams, one-time coach and administrator, left Glenlyon Norfolk School in 2015

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Saanich Police looking for woman in need of urgent medical assistance

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman… Continue reading

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

Most Read