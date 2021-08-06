VIDEO: RCMP officer beats the heat, delights kids at Vancouver Island splash park

Cst. Darren Regush joins the fun, cooling off on a hot day in Parksville

Cst. Darren Regush of the Oceanside RCMP cools off at the Lions Ventureland Playground splash park on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Sometimes the best way to cool off on a hot summer day is to run through a sprinkler, even in full police gear.

On Thursday, July 29, Cst. Darren Regush of the Oceanside RCMP spotted a group of youngsters cooling off at the Lions Ventureland Playground splash park in Parksville.

Another park-goer, Lindsey Genoe, spotted the officer joining the delighted youngsters and captured a short video, posting it to social media.

“I saw the kids running through the sprinkler and I thought it was a great idea to join them. It looked really cooling and refreshing. And when they see a police officer join them, it’s always entertaining,” said Regush.

The officer said he grew up in a small town and remembers other officers doing similar things with he and his friends as a child.

“It’s something I like to do. I’ve worked two postings in small towns, so I like being involved with the kids and doing stuff like that now, too,” he said.

Regush was only at the splash park for a few minutes, and while there also helped another family set up their umbrella.

