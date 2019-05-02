VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help after a “brazen robbery” at the Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday night, two masked male suspects entered the hotel, jumped over the front counter and restrained the lone employee, who suffered injuries as a result.

The thieves stole a “substantial amount” of money and left the employee tied up behind the counter.

Police say an alert hotel guest heard the calls for help and assisted the employee.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Saanich police information line at: (250) 475-4356.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP still look to identify Galloping Goose robbery suspect

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jamie Hammond wins Liberal nomination in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
Next story
B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Just Posted

Province and survivors remember the Holocaust on Yom Ha’Shoah

Ceremony held at B.C. Legislature

Unique car parts stolen from UVic motorsport team

Custom parts stolen just two weeks ahead of highly anticipated race

Special Report: Thin blue line stretched with opioid crisis

Lack of funding, government rehab centres and increased drug potency leading to more deaths

Special Report: Front line work by caring emergency doctors

Dr. Jason Wale uses unique program to help people with addictions in Greater Victoria

UPDATE: Dog that fell out of car in Victoria reunited with owner

Two-year-old black and tan doberman named “Reina” cut and bruised but OK

VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Most Read