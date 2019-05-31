More than 300 students took part in the Super Hero Bike Parade on Friday morning. Starting at Clover Point on Dallas Road, students dressed in their favourite superhero costumes, rode along Moss Street to their school, Sir James Douglas. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

VIDEO: Super Hero Bike Parade pedals down Moss Street

More than 300 students from Sir James Douglas took part

Drivers on Dallas Road experienced some congestion Friday morning but surprisingly, it wasn’t due to construction. More than 300 students from Kindergarten to Grade 5 met at Clover Point for the Super Hero Bike Parade.

Heading down Moss Street towards Sir James Douglas elementary school, the parade capped off the school’s Walk and Wheel Week, encouraging students to chose active modes of transportation when going to school.

Principle Murray Harris says the parade was a great way to encourage kids to start thinking about reducing their carbon footprint and how to be active in their daily life. Adding that the school experiences a heavy amount of traffic congestion at both drop off and pick up times.

“So if we can disperse those cars and have fewer of them coming to school, it’s safer for the kids and better for our neighbours,” says Harris.


