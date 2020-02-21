VIDEO: Tourism at a high during shoulder season in Greater Victoria

A new video highlights the efforts into making Greater Victoria an all year round destination

A new video, released last week by Destination Greater Victoria, praises the efforts made by the organization to keep up the steady flow of tourists all year round.

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, stars in the video alongside business owners from the region. Nursey explains how the organization has shifted to an “always-on digital approach,” along with marketing special events during the offseason and building out the convention conference business and more recently, sports.

According to Nursey, Greater Victoria sees more than four million annual visitors, generating between $2.3 and $2.4 billion in economic contribution, along with the 24,000 direct jobs related to the industry.

“Quietly we would assert that our organization — Destination Greater Victoria — is the engine room and we help to power and bring cohesiveness to the effort behind a very modern and progressive tourism industry,” says Nursey in the video.

Also featured in the video is Mike Spence, with The Drake Eatery, who says he’s noticed an uptick in business during the shoulder season so much so that it encouraged him to open a second business downtown.

Nursey ends the video by saying over the next three to five years the aim is too keep Greater Victoria busy and vibrant financially while balancing the needs of the community.



