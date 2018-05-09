VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Two people were reportedly hit by a train at the Yale Road crossing in Rosedale on Tuesday night. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Two teenaged girls were reported injured by a passing train in Rosedale Tuesday night, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident happened on Yale Road, at the crossing near Old Yale Road, just before 9 p.m. There are reports from witnesses that the two teenagers were chasing their dog, and trying to get him off the tracks.

One of them was airlifted to hospital, while the other was taken by paramedics to Chilliwack General.

RCMP and rail police are investigating the incident.

A passerby caught some of the rescue efforts on camera, and has shared video on Youtube.

