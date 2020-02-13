VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Several dozen demonstrators in Vancouver have occupied the constituency office of British Columbia Attorney General David Eby.

Protester’s spokesman Herb Varley says they are “disrupting business as usual” to highlight Eby’s participation in what he calls the “ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples.”

The occupation began shortly after members of the group that blocked roads and a bridge in downtown Vancouver Wednesday met to decide on further action in the ongoing opposition to a natural gas pipeline being built across Wet’suwet’en traditional lands in northwestern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Dini ze’ Smogelgem, of the Lakshamshu Clan, tweeted that Eby “had the power to get the police to back down but failed to do so.”

During question period in the B.C. legislature, an Opposition member inquired about the occupation, saying he was told police had to escort a staff member to safety and ensure the security of office documents.

Eby is in Victoria and says although he fully supports the right to protest, it is not permissible to put his staff at risk or jeopardize any of the information in his office related to private matters with constituents.

West Vancouver Coun. Craig Cameron tweeted the city had received news the protesters would try to block the Lions Gate Bridge Friday

“Those with medical or other urgent issues that require crossing may want to consider preparing alternative plans,” Cameron said.

“Blocking crucial infrastructure shouldn’t be tolerated.”

(With files from News 1130)

Coastal GasLink

