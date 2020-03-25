VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Young Abbotsford couple Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam were surprised by friends and family in a car parade shortly after being married in a small ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

It may not have been exactly as Abbotsford natives Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam originally planned, but the young couple’s wedding on Wednesday afternoon was certainly unique and memorable to all those who “attended”.

Tam, 19 and Bartel, 24 began dating in February 2019 and were engaged in December. The pair had set a date of May 2, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw all those plans for a loop.

Heather Tam, the mother of the bride, said the coronavirus situation left them scrambling.

“We had actually planned to do one with around 40 people this coming Saturday but we then realized that even that was going to be too big,” she said. “So we said, forget it and we’ll just do a small one with his immediate family and her immediate family.”

The small ceremony occurred at the Heritage Alliance Church on March 25, at 1 p.m. However, what the bride and groom didn’t know is that many of their friends and family had formed a car parade with signs and posters and they cheered them on and honked their horns from their cars shortly after the couple became officially married.

The new couple plan to share more of their thoughts on getting married in the coronavirus era with Black Press Media.

The pair were married shortly before Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended that all gatherings – even those of less than 10 people – be put on hold until B.C. sees a reprieve in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

