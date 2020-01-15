Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November 2016 and was taken from a video of him at a BC Liquor Store on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

The B.C. Supreme Court agreed to release to the media this week two videos linked to the Gabriel Klein trial.

Klein, whose trial concluded Dec. 18, is before the courts on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer on Nov. 1, 2016 at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

He was also charged with the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl – whose name is protected by a publication ban – in that same attack.

Both the Crown and defence say that Klein was the who killed Reimer but it is now before Justice Heather Holmes to determine whether he is guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

She is scheduled to render her verdict Feb. 21 in New Westminster.

The two surveillance videos released this week were recorded in the hours leading up to the killing.

One of the videos – and which was shown during the trial – shows Klein at a BC Liquor Store on Sumas Way in Abbotsford as he places bottles of alcohol in his backpack and then leaves the store without paying.

The video was taken on the day of the killing just after 10 a.m.

The second video shows Klein entering the Cabela’s store in Abbotsford later that day – just after noon – and browsing at the hunting knives. He then selects one and walks out of the store with it in his hand without paying for it.

It was that knife that was used in the killing and assault at Abbotsford Senior Secondary, the court heard during Klein’s trial.

If Klein is convicted of second-degree murder, he will receive an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years and will be determined by the judge.

There is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter, unless it was committed by a firearm, in which case the minimum is four years. The maximum is life.

