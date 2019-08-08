View Royal bike park could open to public next week

Paving started at the new Town of View Royal bike park on August 6. (Town of View Royal photo)

The Town of View Royal started paving the new bike park off of Helmcken Road, near the E&N Rail Trail on Tuesday.

Paving started after a test run of the pump track the previous week, performed by biker Dean Stanton.

“He loved it. He had a couple of issues with some areas that he thought should get a few more humps,” said John Rosenberg, director of engineering. “But those ride elements just hadn’t been installed yet.”

Rosenberg said when Stanton rode the track it had been stripped and about six inches of road crush had been put down. The track had also been shaped, graded and firmly compacted to about 80 per cent completion.

“It was interesting that him riding it confirmed our track design prior to us finishing it,” Rosenberg said.

A representative of the Ontario design and consulting firm Transition Bikes also flew out last week to fine-tune the ride elements, reshaping a couple so the approach angles are different.

Rosenberg said staff hope to complete paving before the end of the week and the grand opening could take place as early as next week.

Work on the $150,000 project began early in July, in response to public consultation.

