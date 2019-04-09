View Royal faces 4.8 per cent tax increase

Employer Health Tax and new RCMP officer make up bulk of the increase

View Royal residents can expect a 4.8 per cent increase to their property tax rate.

View Royal council approved a five-year financial plan. The new budget adds to the grants in aid budget and adds one constable to the West Shore RCMP.

ALSO READ: View Royal property tax increase a modest .47 per cent for 2017

The higher rate is a product of playing catch up this year, Mayor David Screech said.

“In the last three years, we’ve had very minimal tax increases in View Royal, well under two per cent.”

ALSO READ: View Royal council to discuss proposed 3.5% tax increase tonight

The increase largely pays for the province’s new Employer Health Tax and funds the salary and benefits of a new RCMP constable. Both costs make up 2.5 per cent of the increase, Screech noted.

The cost of the officer is expected to be $132,825 for the year 2019. The funding is partially offset by the police operating reserve, representing about 0.3 per cent reduction of taxes, according to a council report.

ALSO READ: West Shore property taxes see big jump in 2019 CRD financial plan

“Nobody enjoys a tax increase, but I think this budget will enable us to continue services in the town as the residents like to have them.”

View Royal’s municipal budget is scheduled for adoption no later than May 15.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

