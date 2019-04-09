View Royal faces 4.8 per cent tax increase

View Royal residents can expect a 4.8 per cent increase to their property tax rate.
View Royal council approved a five-year financial plan. The new budget adds to the grants in aid budget and adds one constable to the West Shore RCMP.
The higher rate is a product of playing catch up this year, Mayor David Screech said.
“In the last three years, we’ve had very minimal tax increases in View Royal, well under two per cent.”
The increase largely pays for the province’s new Employer Health Tax and funds the salary and benefits of a new RCMP constable. Both costs make up 2.5 per cent of the increase, Screech noted.
The cost of the officer is expected to be $132,825 for the year 2019. The funding is partially offset by the police operating reserve, representing about 0.3 per cent reduction of taxes, according to a council report.
“Nobody enjoys a tax increase, but I think this budget will enable us to continue services in the town as the residents like to have them.”
View Royal’s municipal budget is scheduled for adoption no later than May 15.