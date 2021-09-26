View Royal holding workshops to engage on climate strategy next month

The two-part online workshop runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 13

View Royal is inviting the public to participate in crafting its climate change plan through an online workshop next month.

The town is drafting a Community Climate Action Strategy to update its greenhouse gas reduction targets, help develop climate action policies for the Official Community Plan and to prioritize community actions to mitigate climate change at the local level.

The two-part online workshop aims to get input from key stakeholders and the public. The town is hoping the interactive sessions will ensure all voices and priorities are reflected in its Climate Action Strategy.

The first session on Oct. 4 runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will go over View Royal’s approach to addressing climate change. It’ll gather input for a vision of the town’s future by reviewing baseline and “business as usual” community emissions, running an exercise to create a 20-year vision to be a zero-emissions community and discussing options for short and long-term greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets.

Session two goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m on Oct. 13 and will start with an overview of View Royal’s key climate action strategies. Participants will work in small groups to prioritize and identify key implementation factors for transportation, buildings, waste and more. The session will focus on high-impact actions, how the strategy might affect different groups and how the community can be mobilized.

“The impacts of climate change are being felt in View Royal just as they are across Canada and around the world,” the workshop’s webpage says. “Our community’s sustainability and prosperity depends on the decisions we make in the near term.”

The public can register for the workshop here (https://bit.ly/3lLzWbO).

