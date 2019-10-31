Residents are invited to submit feedback forms on the update to the Six Mile Road Corridor Open House by Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

View Royal seeks feedback on Six Mile corridor traffic congestion

Residents can submit their forms until Nov. 1

Residents living along the Six Mile corridor could soon have a solution to their traffic woes.

On Oct. 29, View Royal held a public open house to discuss their completed study and proposed solutions for Six Mile Road.

Congestion along the corridor, from Island Highway to the Trans-Canada Highway, has grown annually, arriving from “all points west to us,” Mayor David Screech previously told Black Press. Reducing traffic would require surrounding communities to work collectively “to make changes happen,” he added.

RELATED: Over 60 residents attend open house about traffic flow on View Royal’s Six Mile corridor

Results from the first open house in May show that 31 per cent of respondents believe the reduction of vehicle travel time during peak periods should be the main objective, while only seven per cent decided improvement of cycling safety was most important. ‘Traffic calming’ comes in at 27 per cent.

Since May, the City of View Royal has provided solutions for traffic calming and improving pedestrian safety at nearly all seven intersections. A complete study of every intersection along the Six Mile corridor is available on the Town of View Royal’s website.

Bunt & Associates, a consultant on the study, will take feedback from the second open house to provide further recommendations, costs, and impact analysis.

Now, View Royal is looking for feedback from the public.

Residents will be asked to select their top two solutions to the Six Mile corridor traffic congestion and any recommendations that they would like to see occur. Residents can fill out the online form and email it to engineering@viewroyal.ca or drop it off in person at Town Hall (45 View Royal Ave) by Friday, Nov. 1.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP fines driver for crashing after excessive speeding in Langford

Police ask motorists to slow down on Halloween

Royals have crown taken by Rockets in 1-0 defeat

Teams battle again on Nov. 6 in Kelowna

Driftwood artist teaches kids age 5 to 12 how to make their own masterpieces

Eleven crabs and four sea turtles emerge from student art study

Deer causes six car pile up on Pat Bay Highway early Thursday morning

Four of the six cars had to be towed from the scene

Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

VIDEO: ‘Before I die’ death wall inspires life

Art installation at UVic hits the heart

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Oct. 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. near Campbell River for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames south of Stories Beach area

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Most Read