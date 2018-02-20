Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 20, 2018.

Steven Wayne Daykin is wanted for uttering threats to cause bodily harm. Daykin is described as a 54-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cory Craigory Krushell is wanted for assault. Krushell is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Angie Larissa Sam is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order. Sam is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-three, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnny Johnson Junior McCarthy is wanted for fraud by transportation. McCarthy is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Brian Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Leigh Johnson is wanted for failing to comply with an order. Johnson is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-four, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

