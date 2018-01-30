Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 30, 2018.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Eve Catherine Hack is wanted for possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. Hack is described as a 22-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for being unlawfully at large and failing to comply with probation. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Donald Polkosnik is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Polkosnik is described as a 55-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell Leigh MacLeod is wanted for failing to comply with probation. MacLeod is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Holstein is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Holstein is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

