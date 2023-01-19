VicPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jericho Labonte, who is wanted on five warrants and is believed to be travelling to the Greater Victoria area. (Courtesy of VicPD)

WANTED: Victoria police seek public help in locating Jericho Labonte

VicPD warns the public to not approach and call 911 if found

Police in Victoria are seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted for harassment, mischief, and failure to comply.

Jericho Labonte is wanted B.C.-wide on five unendorsed warrants, according to a VicPD news release, and is described as a 36-year-old standing 6’1” tall with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police believe Labonte is travelling to Greater Victoria and may pose a risk to public safety. Police warn anyone who thinks they see him to not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Labonte’s whereabouts should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

