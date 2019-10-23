WATCH: Artist explains inspiration behind new Oak Bay mural

Oak Bay’s Parade of Play mural might be the biggest in Greater Victoria

Artist Luke Ramsey was in Oak Bay on Wednesday to present the finished Parade of Play mural that overlooks the Jack Wallace Memorial Track behind Oak Bay High.

With the parade of zany characters zippin’, boppin’, honkin’ and rockin’ their way along the track, it’s already hard to imagine how track and soccer field users went half a century without a mural on the previously the drab looking Oak Bay public works building.

“Seeing so many people use this track, so many people training, families, toddlers cycling on it, people throwing the javelin, there’s so much activity that I wanted to reflect in the piece, to get that movement,” Ramsey said.

READ MORE: Jack Wallace Memorial Track resurfacing project now raising money

Among the characters is a lot of detail.

“You can enjoy it from afar, and if you use the track, each time you pass you can enjoy different details,” Ramsey said.

There is a trombone and also a French horn, an homage to Ramsey’s time in high school band. There’s also a lot of animals and elements of nature, such as the oak leaf.

“I tried to incorporate local wildlife, a deer, a squirrel [although people have been calling it a raccoon, which is fine], an orca in a wheelchair, because when I first came here there was a guy doing laps in a wheelchair,” Ramsey said.

A young girl visited Ramsey multiple times asking for a cat. He obliged.

Hidden playfully in the mural is the word Oak Bay.

The concept for the mural really started with the momentum of the Oak Bay marching band that Ramsey witnessed on the track in early September. The project took years to put together and it’s more than worth it, said Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams, who is a big fan.

“It’s wonderful, we are so happy,” Adams said.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch joined Adams and a group of Oak Bay staff, councillors and community members at the wall’s official grand opening on Wednesday.

“It might be the biggest mural in Greater Victoria, I can’t think of what would be bigger,” Murdoch said.

Ramsey traveled in for the day from his new home in Powell River.

The off and on Victoria resident has lived her for several stops in his life, including time as a Claremont secondary student and most recently, as Victoria artist in residence.

The track was originally built as training grounds for the 1994 Commonwealth Games, and has been a significant community asset ever since. It’s provided training space for Oak Bay High’s cross country and track and field runners, and community and sport groups including Special Olympics, Victoria Athletics Track and Field Club, Oak Bay Recreation after school and sport programs, and mental wellness programs.

Who was Jack Wallace?

Jack was Principal of Oak Bay Secondary from 1963 to 1970. Wallace was a tremendous supporter of all student activities with a focus on athletics. Wallace attended most school team games and travelled with the teams to exhibition and championship tournaments. He was instrumental in adding new facilities to the original building including the gymnasium and the original cinder track which now bears his name. – From Oak Bay High website

– With files from the great Keri Coles

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are highly poisonous
Next story
Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Just Posted

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are highly poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations, gastrointestinal pain and death

Access: Technology lags for people with vision, hearing impairments

Accessibility barriers addressed at the Pacific Training Centre for the Blind

Saanich police arrest man who spat on, pulled knife on man who refused to give him a cigarette

Police recommend the 18-year-old be charged for assault with a weapon

Chilean teen brings protest to Victoria streets

Chile’s peaceful protest unseen, says visiting student

Chef recalls ‘attic full of smoke’ during Four Mile restaurant fire Tuesday

Food saved as power restored to the eatery around noon Wednesday

WATCH: Artist explains inspiration behind new Oak Bay mural

Oak Bay’s Parade of Play mural might be the biggest in Greater Victoria

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Island mom warning others as suspicious powder found in mail

“I was very uneasy … it could be coffee whitener or it could be something else in the bag.”

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Most Read